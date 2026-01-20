During Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship, Miami football fell behind early due to immediate offensive issues. The Hurricanes opened the game 0-for-4 on third down while averaging just one yard per attempt. Those failures stalled every early possession and kept the defense on the field as the Indiana Hoosiers built a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. The Hoosiers consistently won at the line of scrimmage and forced quick throws from quarterback Carson Beck. Miami showed no rhythm and failed to sustain drives inside its home stadium at Hard Rock Stadium after one half of football.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the stat indicating how brutal the offensive struggles have been for the Hurricanes up to this point.

“Miami 0-4 on third down. Average yards gained on third down plays? A yard.”

The early numbers painted a clear picture of why the Hurricanes fell behind so quickly. Each failed third down extended the Hoosiers’ control and limited Miami’s offensive chances. The Hurricanes could not flip field position or generate momentum, forcing their defense to shoulder extended drives.

Indiana continued to exploit mismatches up front, collapsing the pocket and eliminating any opportunity for Miami to stretch the field. Beck operated almost entirely under pressure, often reduced to quick checkdowns or throwaways. The lack of third-down success prevented Miami from controlling tempo or settling into its offense.

As the second quarter progressed, the imbalance grew more evident. The Hoosiers dictated time of possession and field position while Miami struggled to create explosive plays or sustain drives. The Hurricanes remained trapped in short yardage situations that consistently favored the Hoosiers’ defensive front.

The home field at Hard Rock Stadium offered no relief as frustration built along the Miami sideline. The offensive issues reflected broader execution problems, exposing breakdowns in protection and consistency.

If the Hurricanes hope to regain control, third-down efficiency must change immediately. Indiana's hold on the national championship will only get stronger in the absence of consistent drives.