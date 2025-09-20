The “College GameDay” set took a trip to South Beach for the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes game against the Florida Gators. It's a huge rivalry that drew a ton of fans to the popular pregame show on ESPN. Pat McAfee, who is one of the hosts of the program, stole the spotlight when making his pick between the Hurricanes and Gators.

In typical McAfee fashion, the 38-year-old former NFL punter turned sports media darling brought the electricity to the “College GameDay” set on Saturday morning. After each of his cohosts picked Miami to beat Florida, Pat McAfee took an unorthodox approach to announce his selection.

McAfee ran over to the pool that was near the set, climbed the high dive, stripped down to his underwear, and picked the Hurricanes to win the contest before jumping into the pool. The clip brought a ton of laughs from his colleagues to end the show.

Article Continues Below

"THE U IS BACK!" 🙌 @PatMcAfeeShow picked the Canes from the high dive 😱 pic.twitter.com/37A7UMyPn2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is Pat McAfee's fourth year as one of the main personalities on “College GameDay.” But this is the first time he's made a pick from a high dive. He's brought electricity to the show, as he's managed to work the crowd with chants and wild antics. Sometimes, he even tricks the fans in attendance and ends up picking the opponent despite hyping them up before making his selection.

We'll see if McAfee and the “College GameDay” crew are right with picking Miami over Florida. The game kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. A win for the Hurricanes keeps the team undefeated. Meanwhile, the Gators aim to get back in the win column after starting the season 1-2.