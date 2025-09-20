Pat McAfee could not help but be in awe of the passion that fuels the Miami-Florida college football rivalry, which was evident in Week 4.

During the analyst's opening segment of the Week 4 edition of ESPN's College GameDay, McAfee was quickly drowned out by Miami fans chanting “f*** the Gators!” Instead of ignoring the chants, McAfee acknowledged the crowd behind him while pretending that he did not know what they were yelling.

“Okay, we're starting early,” McAfee said, via Awful Announcing. “Yeah. Rock the Gators, chuck the Gators, whatever they are saying behind us… Jeez, what if that goes the whole show? Whenever these chants start, I think to myself, ‘What if they go forever?' We didn't even really get a word out, and started with this.”

A "F*ck the Gators" chant was loud from Miami fans to begin 'College GameDay' on ESPN. Pat McAfee: "Geez, what if that goes the whole show?… We didn't even really get a word out, and they started with this." #CFB pic.twitter.com/EynFapRLzt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

The College GameDay crew traveled to Coral Gables for Week 4, where No. 4 Miami hosted Florida. The Hurricanes are hosting the matchup for the first time since 2013, when they took a 21-16 victory.

Although the Gators enter the matchup unranked, the tension between the programs is still as tight as ever. Florida and Miami met in Gainesville to kick off the 2024 college football season, with the Hurricanes dominating 41-17.

Miami, Florida continue rivalry in Week 4

At the beginning of the season, the Miami-Florida matchup looked like it would be one of the biggest of the first month of the year. The Hurricanes were No. 10 in the preseason AP poll, with the Gators close behind at No. 15.

However, Florida's upset loss to USF in Week 2 has taken much of the hype out of the matchup. The Gators have since fallen out of the top 25 and enter Week 3 with a meager 1-2 record. The contest still carries weight due to the rivalry, but it is not the top-15 clash many thought it would be in the preseason.

While Florida has floundered, Miami has only looked better each week. The Hurricanes are 3-0 to begin the year, with two ranked wins over Notre Dame and USF already under their belt. Another victory in Week 4 would not give them another nod over a ranked opponent, but it would give them arguably the best first four games of any team in the country.

After their meeting, Miami and Florida both have a bye in Week 5. Regardless of the result, neither team can rest on its laurels, with the Gators facing No. 8 Texas and the Hurricanes hitting the road to face No. 7 Florida State in Week 6.