Miami football is still in play to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. To that end, the Hurricanes will be looking to score a win this coming Saturday against the NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

That is undoubtedly an important game for the Hurricanes in terms of their CFP aspirations, but they might have to deal with the Wolfpack's potent passing attack without one of their top defensive weapons downfield, with star defensive back expected to miss the crucial contest, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Miami star cornerback Keionte Scott is set to miss the No. 15 Hurricanes’ game against NC State on Saturday due to a lower extremity injury he suffered last week vs. SMU, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Zenitz also added that Scott's “status for moving forward into the rest of the season is TBD.”

Not having Scott is certainly a significant development for Miami football, especially with the Wolfpack reportedly likely to get a couple of offensive standouts back for the Hurricanes game.

“NC State star running back Hollywood Smothers and standout tight end Justin Joly are both likely to be able to play against No. 15 Miami on Saturday after both missing the team’s win over Georgia Tech due to injury, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz shared in another post.

A transfer from the Auburn Tigers, Scott is second on the team with 43 total tackles to go with three sacks, five passes defended and an interception, which he turned into a defensive touchdown in last Saturday's 38-10 victory at home over the Syracuse Orange.

Miami football enters Week 12 of the 2025 season ranked 15th on the CFP rankings.