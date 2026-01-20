Miami (FL) football busted the lip of Fernando Mendoza early out the gate. Even getting Indiana fans and Curt Cignetti furious over a missed targeting call.

And the Hurricanes kept pouring it out with their pass rush from there — hitting a rare stat against Mendoza.

Miami tussled down the Heisman Trophy winner not once, or twice, but a season-typing best five times. Wisconsin represents the last team to bring down Mendoza for that many sacks.

The ‘Canes turned up the defensive intensity too to get back into the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami unleashes reignited pass rush on Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Akheem Mesidor entered the game as the less heralded pass rusher compared to Rueben Bain. But plays an equal integral role in igniting the sacks for Miami.

“The U” turned to Mesidor during the third quarter to spark the ‘Canes rally. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman began to widen Mesidor out — giving him more space to attack.

Akheem Mesidore easily defeats Indiana's RT for his second sack of the night, creating an 8-yard loss for Fernando Mendoza in the 3rd Q of a game that's tightened up quickly.#Indiana #miami #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/zYmly5XCDc — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) January 20, 2026

Mesidor even sliced inside to wreck havoc against the pass — turning to his hand arsenal and motor to complete this sack.

Akheem Mesidor with the Aaron Donald hands and excellent balance, getting home for the sack on Mendoza. What a combo with Bain Jr. and Mesidor. This sack started a momentum swing for the Miami Hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/sZCROXT0sx — Football Scout 365 (@DraftAnalyst365) January 20, 2026

Bain was anything but quiet on the night, though. He tangled with high-caliber left tackle Carter Smith and still got around.

Rueben Bain Jr vs Carter Smith👀 Smith hadn't allowed a sack all season entering tonight's National Championship Gamepic.twitter.com/kGTrmCqvbz — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 20, 2026

The potential top 10 NFL Draft pick ahead of the April session stayed on the field with a hot motor — even against the run.

Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. has such heavy hands and he knows how to weaponize them. Scary pass rusher but just as scary against the run. That’s a top 10 pick. Don’t get caught up in the arm length pic.twitter.com/05ZmFeU2pY — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 20, 2026

Both ends combined for three sacks before the fourth quarter. Miami piled five tackles for a loss too before the 10 minute mark of the fourth quarter.

They later watched Mendoza rumble his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-five that put IU up 24-14.