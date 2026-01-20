Miami (FL) football busted the lip of Fernando Mendoza early out the gate. Even getting Indiana fans and Curt Cignetti furious over a missed targeting call.

And the Hurricanes kept pouring it out with their pass rush from there — hitting a rare stat against Mendoza.

Miami tussled down the Heisman Trophy winner not once, or twice, but a season-typing best five times. Wisconsin represents the last team to bring down Mendoza for that many sacks.

The ‘Canes turned up the defensive intensity too to get back into the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami unleashes reignited pass rush on Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot (12) in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor entered the game as the less heralded pass rusher compared to Rueben Bain. But plays an equal integral role in igniting the sacks for Miami.

“The U” turned to Mesidor during the third quarter to spark the ‘Canes rally. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman began to widen Mesidor out — giving him more space to attack.

Mesidor even sliced inside to wreck havoc against the pass — turning to his hand arsenal and motor to complete this sack.

Bain was anything but quiet on the night, though. He tangled with high-caliber left tackle Carter Smith and still got around.

The potential top 10 NFL Draft pick ahead of the April session stayed on the field with a hot motor — even against the run.

Both ends combined for three sacks before the fourth quarter. Miami piled five tackles for a loss too before the 10 minute mark of the fourth quarter.

They later watched Mendoza rumble his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-five that put IU up 24-14.