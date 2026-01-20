Indiana football and Miami wasted no time in banging heads. A physical game was expected between the Hoosiers and Hurricanes. But fans became furious over one notable Fernando Mendoza moment.

The Heisman Trophy winner took a massive hit to the face by Jakobe Thomas. But fans immediately called out targeting.

how is this not a penalty? late hit on the QB after he hands off pic.twitter.com/nuWcW8P4dq — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 20, 2026

Miami wasn't penalized, though, despite the smack Mendoza took. He managed to orchestrate a long 12-play drive to earn the first points of the night. Still, the hit sparked reactions online. Mendoza even endured a bloody lip in the first quarter.

Notable reactions for missed Fernando Mendoza hit from Miami

Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star reacted to the hit.

“Officials need to protect IU QB Fernando Mendoza. Bleeding from lip after being hit illegally, again, by UM safety Jakobe Thomas. Mendoza's toughness, not questioned, will be severely tested today,” Doyel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

NFL Draft analyst Clint Goss, though, offered a more humorous take.

“Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza muttering under his breath after that cheap shot from Miami SAF Jakobe Thomas: ‘Nobody makes me bleed my own blood,'” Goss posted, referencing the famous line from Ben Stiller in the 2004 film Dodgeball.

Meanwhile, Inside the U of 247Sports Miami insider Gaby Urrutia posted about an unhappy head coach on IU's side.

“Curt Cignetti is not happy with how his quarterback has been hit tonight. He's letting the refs know,” Uruttia said online.

Mendoza came back to his hometown of Miami to a sea of red — making Hard Rock Stadium feel like an Indiana home game more. The Hurricanes, however, handed him a rude homecoming.