Junior linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. of the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Hailing from Fayetteville, Georgia, the 6-foot-2, 233-pound Aguirre featured prominently in Miami's linebacker rotation during the 2025 season and now has one year of eligibility remaining.

Aguirre appeared in all 16 games for the Hurricanes this past season, finishing with 43 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry. He also contributed 10 tackles across Miami's four College Football Playoff games, including four tackles in the first-round win over Texas A&M, three against Ohio State, two in the semifinal against Ole Miss, and one in the national title game against No. 1 Indiana, which the Hurricanes narrowly lost 27-21. Miami finished the season with a program-record 13 wins, including victories in the Fiesta Bowl and Cotton Bowl and four wins over top-10 teams.

Over his three-year career with the Hurricanes, Aguirre recorded 77 tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection. As a freshman in 2023, he pocketed seven tackles primarily on special teams. He produced 27 tackles in 2024, along with 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack, and scored his first collegiate touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

Coming out of high school as a consensus four-star recruit, Aguirre ranked No. 199 overall in the 2023 recruiting class according to On3 Consensus, No. 24 among linebackers nationally, and No. 17 in Georgia. While at Whitewater High School, he amassed 176 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two interceptions across his final two seasons. He chose Miami over offers from programs including Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and Texas.

In his scouting report, 247’s Chris Singletary highlighted Aguirre's strong coverage skills, sudden closing speed, and ability to shed blocks, noting that he is effective both in space and near the line of scrimmage. He is a physical hitter who maintains leverage and patience while pursuing the ball, traits that contributed to his steady improvement each season.

Aguirre's decision to transfer may have been influenced by the Hurricanes' depth at linebacker, including the news that Mohamed Toure will return for an eighth collegiate season. With the transfer window open, Aguirre is likely looking for a program where he can take on a bigger role and continue proving himself.