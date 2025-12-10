On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan football program sent a jolt through the college football world when it fired head coach Sherrone Moore. The move was reportedly the result of an investigation that had found that Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a team staff member, per Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of ESPN.

Now, the big question for the Wolverines is who they will select to be their next head coach, and Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports had thoughts.

“Kalen DeBoer would be the obvious top name for Michigan,” noted Auerbach on X, formerly Twitter.

On3 Sports also agreed with this assessment.

“…DeBoer will surely be a factor in the Michigan search, sources have told On3. He has consistently won as an FBS head coach, bringing Washington to a CFP title game berth and now having Alabama in the playoff in his second season in Tuscaloosa. He would have been a popular name at Michigan when Sherrone Moore was hired, but he accepted the Alabama job before the Wolverines were in the market,” they reported.

DeBoer faced off against Michigan in the 2023 national title game when he was the head coach at Washington, and again last year when Alabama took on Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Overall, the Michigan football job opening figures to immediately become one of the most coveted in the country, given the team's resources, proximity to talent, and recent national championship win.

It remains to be seen whether DeBoer would have any interest in the job opening or how the Crimson Tide's results for the rest of this season could play into that equation.