Michigan football has made a shocking move. They have fired Sherrone Moore, effective immediately, and with cause. With Moore gone, and the Wolverines playing in the Citrus Bowl against Texas, they needed an interim coach.

According to Nicole Auerbach of NBCSports, Biff Poggi will be the interim coach at Michigan. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also released a statement.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in his statement. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

Poggi served as the head coach for two games in 2025, as Moore was suspended due to the actions stemming from the Connor Stallion's investigation. Poggi coached Michigan to a 63-3 victory over Central Michigan and a 30-27 victory over Nebraska.

The interim coach has had head coaching experience in the past. He coached at Charlotte for two seasons, going 6-16 in his two years with the 49ers. He is also familiar with the Michigan program. Beyond being an associate head coach this year and serving as the head coach for two games, he was with the program in 2021 and 2022. Further, he was an analyst for the team in 2016.

Poggi's primary experience is not at the top end of college football. He was an assistant at Brown, Temple, and The Citadel before spending 1988-1995 as an offensive coordinator with the Gilman School in Maryland. He became the head coach there in 1996, coaching through the 2015 season. After a year with Michigan, he spent 2017-2020 with Saint Frances Academy in Maryland. He coached future Michigan star Blake Corum at Saint Frances.

Poggi will now look to lead Michigan into their bowl game, and the university will decide on a new head coach.