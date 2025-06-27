The Michigan football team needs to start recruiting the wide receiver position better, and the coaching staff is trying to do that in the 2026 recruiting class. One of the team’s top targets is five-star WR Calvin Russell. Russell recently took an official visit to Michigan, and the Wolverines are improving their standing. This would be a huge pickup for head coach Sherrone Moore, and we will hear Russell’s decision soon as he recently set a commitment date.

“Michigan has not been mentioned much as a true contender for 5-star WR Calvin Russell, but that should probably change after his official visit,” Ethan McDowell said in a post. “He's deciding July 5.”

Calvin Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell’s scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning. Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic.”

This would be a big get for the Michigan football team, and it could actually end up being big for Michigan basketball as well. Russell is also a standout player on the court.

“Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship,” his scouting report continued. “Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

Michigan struggled mightily at the WR position last year, and it needs to start recruiting elite talent. Calvin Russell is the type of player that the Wolverines need. His commitment date is nearing, and Florida State, Miami, Oregon, LSU, Florida and Syracuse are all top contenders.