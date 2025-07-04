A big decision is coming this weekend as five-star 2026 wide receiver Calvin Russell is set to announce his college decision. Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team need elite talent at the WR position, and Russell is one of its top targets. The Wolverines are finalists for Russell, and one Miami insider locked in a prediction for him to commit to Michigan.

Miami is another finalist for Calvin Russell, but the Hurricanes clearly aren’t feeling too good about their chances. On3’s Stephen Wagner, who covers Miami, logged a prediction for Russell to commit to the Michigan football team at a 60 out of 100 confidence level. This would be a seismic pickup for the Wolverines.

Russell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #21 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #3 WR and the #2 player in the state of Florida. Russell currently attends Northwestern High School in Miami, FL. The Hurricanes would love to keep him home, but Michigan seems to be in a great spot.

“Hulking wide receiver with above-the-rim athleticism that makes him a uniquely dangerous target, especially down in the red zone,” Russell’s scouting report reads. “Owns more of a slender build, but has measured over 6-foot-5 multiple times and is blessed with a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Isn’t exactly the most polished route runner at this stage, but creates separation with unexpected suddenness for such a longer strider. Superb body control tends to create even more of a disadvantage for defensive backs as he wins 50-50 battles with timing and positioning.”

Russell still has some developing to do, but he would still be one of the best WRs that Michigan has landed in a long time.

“Not going to outrun every tackle, but is quick to hit the gas and can make some dynamic cuts in traffic,” the scouting report adds. “Spent much of freshman and sophomore seasons repping as a run first-quarterback out of necessity before settling in as a must-look option in Year 3 for a storied Miami Northwestern program that captured a 3A championship.

Will need to add some body armour to a rather wiry frame in hopes of improving play strength and buy into the process at the school of his choice, but should be viewed as a potential impact pass catcher for a College Football Playoff contender that can be positioned all around the field in hopes of creating mismatches. One of those good-at-everything athletes that could legitimately play two spots in college as he’s also being recruited by basketball high majors.”

If the Michigan football team lands a commitment here, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and head basketball coach Dusty May will be a big reason why. Russell wants to play with an elite QB, and he also wants to play basketball. This could be a huge pickup for two Michigan programs.