Despite their lackluster 2024 season, few teams have been better in the 2025 college football recruiting market than Michigan. Continuing their recent trend, the Wolverines added four-star cornerback Dorian Barney to their class of 2026 defensive lineup.

Barney committed to Michigan on Saturday, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported. The highly touted cornerback chose Sherrone Moore's squad over offers from Georgia, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech.

As a native of Carrollton, Georgia, he strongly considered offers from his home-state schools but selected the Wolverines, where he believes he will “succeed in every way possible.”

Barney is the latest addition to Michigan's stellar 2026 recruiting class. The group is currently ranked as the ninth-best recruiting class in the country by 247 Sports and On3 Sports. While they have yet to add a five-star prospect, the Wolverines have already received verbal commitments from 12 four-stars.

After Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL and took most of the coaching staff with him, Michigan endured a moderately successful rebuild year in 2024. However, with five-star super prospect Bryce Underwood expected to bring stability back to the offense, the Wolverines' 2025 outlook is already back on track for another title.

Michigan's 2026 college football recruiting class

With Dorian Barney now in the mix, the excitement is already building for Michigan's two upcoming seasons. The Wolverines' fan base already expects a return to Big Ten title contention with the crop of talent Moore has amassed in the offseason.

Thus far, Michigan's 2025 recruiting focus seems to be on its defense. Moore received commitments from seven four-star defenders, including Barney.

Defensive end Carter Meadows, a consensus Top 10 edge rusher of the class, headlines the group and continues to rise. The Wolverines annually boast an elite defensive line, and Meadows seems to be their next big star up front.

Moore's incoming recruits also include a swarm of offensive talent, including four-star wideout Zion Robinson and four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel. Robinson and Smigiel are both viewed as Top 10 prospects at their position with ESPN rating the latter as its fourth-best pocket passer of 2026.

Coming off a strong end to the 2024 season, Michigan has high expectations to meet in the 2025 college football season. The adjustment period seems to be over with fans now expecting Moore to maintain the powerhouse program that Harbaugh rebuilt at the end of his tenure.