Following Saturday's 24-13 loss on the road at Oklahoma, the Michigan football team will look to move forward this coming weekend. The Wolverines will host their in-state rival, Central Michigan, on Saturday. A win against the Chippewas should get the Michigan football program back on track. Ahead of the Saturday matchup, Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore spoke about quarterback Bryce Underwood's future outside the pocket. Michigan beat writer Chris Balas shared his thoughts via X, formerly Twitter.

“Sherrone Moore says Bryce Underwood can be used as a runner and eventually will be,” reported Balas. “‘But you had better have two (quarterbacks).'”

Moore's take on the subject makes sense. Underwood only has two starts under his belt. The true freshman is supremely talented and is expected to improve with time. In order to give himself that time, keeping Underwood mostly in the pocket seems to be the wise choice. As this season progresses, expect Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to open up the offense even more. If the Michigan football team wants to rebound from Saturday's loss in Norman strongly, maybe it's time to start trusting Underwood to do more.

Michigan football looks to rebound from tough Oklahoma loss

As long as the Michigan football team takes care of business as expected on Saturday, then the Wolverines will be 2-1 entering their Big Ten opener in Week Four. This year's conference schedule doesn't provide too many breaks for the Michigan football program. Underwood's freshman season will be filled with numerous tough matchups. His development throughout this campaign will be one of Michigan football's key storylines.

The week four matchup is on the road at Nebraska. Led by another blue-chip quarterback prospect in Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers are 2-0 so far on the season. For almost the entire rest of their schedule, the Michigan football team will alternate home and away games. Luckily, their season finale against hated rival Ohio State is at home in the Big House. Can Moore and Underwood keep the Michigan football program in playoff contention until that matchup? If so, then college football's biggest rivalry game will have even more juice than usual come late November.