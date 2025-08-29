Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore recently named true freshman Bryce Underwood as the starting quarterback for the 2025-26 season. The Wolverines are officially in a new era with one of the most exciting high school prospects taking over. On Friday, Underwood revealed that he has big plans for his jersey sales while playing at Michigan.

Reports indicate that Bryce Underwood plans to donate his jersey profits to youth in academics, sports, and personal growth in Detroit, Michigan, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 18-year-old quarterback wants to give back to the community where he was raised.

“Michigan QB Bryce Underwood's officially licensed jerseys are now available, with sales supporting Detroit youth in academics, sports, and personal growth. ‘I look forward to making an impact in the city that raised me,' Underwood said.”

It's a cool gesture from Underwood, as he should be able to make an immediate impact as a true freshman. He'll be able to donate money through his jersey sales for at least a couple of years as long as he remains in Michigan throughout his collegiate career. Considering Bryce Underwood is a Detroit native and is already the starting quarterback of the Wolverines, it's hard to imagine he ever enters the transfer portal.

Michigan will hope to improve upon its 8-5 record from last season, as the Wolverines failed to reach the College Football Playoff. However, the program recently won the national championship in the 2023-24 season when Jim Harbaugh was still the head coach.

It's unclear how well the Wolverines will play this season, as starting a true freshman can be risky. Especially for a Michigan team playing in an ultra-competitive Big Ten Conference. The good news is that Bryce Underwood will have a sort of tune-up game in Week 1 when the team takes on the New Mexico Lobos in a home contest.