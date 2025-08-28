Week 1 of the college football season is here! The games begin on Thursday night with an entertaining slate of matchups, and it just the first of five days. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday all have games lined up as well. It's going to be a fun stretch of football. The Michigan football team has to wait a couple of days before its season begins as the Wolverines will be hosting New Mexico on Saturday night. There is a lot of excitement in the air in Ann Arbor as freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is set to get his start, and expectations are high. Let's talk more about the Wolverines and the Lobos and make some bold predictions for this Michigan-New Mexico matchup.

Michigan is looking for a bounce back year

The Michigan football team finished with an 8-5 record last year, and despite ending the season with wins over Ohio State and Alabama, it was still a disappointing campaign. The Wolverines won the national title the year prior, and after losing a ton of talent and coaches to the NFL, it was clear that a step back was going to happen. However, the frustrating part for Michigan fans is that the team was a quarterback away from being a College Football Playoff contender.

Going into the 2024 season, we knew that Michigan was going to have a good defense. The Wolverines ended up finishing with one of the best in the country. However, the question marks were on offense. They didn't address their need for a QB in the transfer portal, and it cost them big time.

Now, a new season is here, and hope comes with it. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, is now the starting QB for the Wolverines, and he is expected to completely change this offense under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The defense looks to be in tremendous shape again, so Michigan fans are expecting a CFP run. It all starts with this opener against New Mexico.

New Mexico was one win away from bowl eligibility last year

Last season, New Mexico finished 5-7. One more win for the Lobos would've given them bowl eligibility, but instead, their year ended at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Lobos played three Power Four/Five opponents last year including Washington State. The Lobos played the Cougars, Auburn and Arizona. Arizona and Auburn earned easy wins over New Mexico State, but the Lobos actually took down 8-1 Washington State. Pulling off the upset against Michigan will be much more difficult, however. Let's get into some predictions for this Michigan-New Mexico matchup.

Donaven McCulley will score two touchdowns

Michigan wide receivers didn't produce a lot last season, but now that they have a quarterback like Bryce Underwood to work with, that will change. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley is expected to be Underwood's top target, and his big frame should make him a tough matchup for opposing defenses. McCulley put up some impressive numbers with the Hoosiers, and he should be able to thrive in this new-look Michigan offense. He will start his career with the Wolverines with a bang as he will find the end zone multiple times.

Bryce Underwood will be responsible for at least three TDs

Bryce Underwood is making his Michigan football debut on Saturday night, and he is the player that Wolverines fans want to see most. The hype surrounding Underwood is unlike anything we have seen in a long time, and his first game is going to be exciting to see. It's important to remember that in Week 2, Michigan is hitting the road to take on Oklahoma. Hosting New Mexico is a solid game for a true freshman QB to make his debut, but going on the road in the SEC the next week is going to be an incredibly difficult challenge. Michigan will be wanting to get Underwood acclimated as much as possible during this game against the Lobos, so the opportunities will be there for him to shine.

Michigan will win 34-6

The spread for this one is currently set at 34.5 in favor of Michigan. Expect New Mexico to cover this one. While the Wolverines should be better on offense, they are starting a true freshman at QB. Not everything is going to be perfect. There will be some bright spots, and there will be some mistakes. Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team will win this one comfortably, but New Mexico will find a way to cover the 34.5.

Michigan and New Mexico will get underway at 7:30 ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The game will be airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.