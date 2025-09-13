The Michigan football team put together its best performance of the season on Saturday at home against Central Michigan. The Wolverines needed a bounce back game after losing against Oklahoma last weekend, and that is exactly what they got. Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood was finally fully unleashed as he was a weapon his arms and legs. He finished with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown, and he led Michigan in rushing yards. The Wolverines won 63-3.

Central Michigan isn't a great team, but this is still a good sign for the Michigan football team. People were questioning the Wolverines' identity after the Oklahoma loss, but Underwood knows exactly what this team stands for.

“We're a dominant team,” Underwood said when he was asked what the team's identity is, according to a post from Brock Heilig.

The biggest difference in this game is that Bryce Underwood was using hig legs. We hadn't seen that yet, and it made a massive difference. He knows that this completely changes the offense.

“I realized how much of a difference I can make if I use my legs way more,” Underwood said.

It seems like Michigan knows how to run the offense now. Against Oklahoma, it did seem like the Wolverines were having some identity issues. That wasn't the case against CMU, and it will be exciting to see this team go up against a stronger opponent after unleashing Underwood.

The Michigan football team will get a much bigger challenge next week. Non-conference play is over, and the Wolverines have a big challenge to open up Big Play. They will hit the road to take on Nebraska, who is 3-0 to start the year and hungry for a big win in front of the home crowd. That is going to be a great game, and Michigan needs another big day from Bryce Underwood.