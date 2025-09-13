The Michigan football team looked sharp on Saturday in a 63-3 drubbing of Central Michigan. The Wolverines struggled on offense last weekend in a loss against Oklahoma, but that was not the case against the Chippewas thanks to quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood was firing on all cylinders from the start, and his legs finally became a factor. He led Michigan with 114 rushing yards, and he pulled off a feat not seen in the program since 2013 in the process.

Bryce Underwood rushed for over 100 yards in Michigan's win against Central Michigan, and that had not been done by a Wolverines' QB since 2013. Devin Gardner was the last player to do it.

Bryce Underwood is doing it all today👀 pic.twitter.com/o5Xyh7ChwH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Underwood was fantastic on Saturday, and the Michigan football offense as a whole was cruising. The Wolverines finished with 616 total yards of offense. The team hasn't racked up that many yards since 2016 against Maryland.

“Michigan football has eclipsed the 600-yard mark on offense for the first time since 2016 against Maryland,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post.

Article Continues Below

After the Oklahoma loss, the Michigan football team needed a game like this before Big Ten play. The Wolverines didn't try to do a lot through the air against the Sooners, and fans were wondering why. Well, they unleashed Underwood today in every way, and it worked.

Not only did Underwood rack up the yards on the ground, but he had a great day through the air as well. He ended up throwing for 235 yards, but he tossed for 211 in the first half alone. Underwood came out in the third quarter because of the score, and backups Jadyn Davis and Jake Garcia finished the game out.

In total, Bryce Underwood finished with three touchdowns on the day. He ran in two and he also found wide receiver Semaj Morgan for a passing touchdown.

Now, the non-conference slate is done for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines open conference play next weekend, and it's a big one. They will be on the road against a hungry 3-0 Nebraska team. That is going to be a good one.