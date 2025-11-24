Liam Coen dropped a truth bomb take following the Jacksonville Jaguars' matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, the Jaguars had a 6-4 record on the season. They have stood out with one of the most improved squads in the NFL following their disastrous 2024 campaign, which Coen entered the picture to fix a lot of their issues this year.

With Jacksonville being in the playoff race, they needed to keep the winning going. That was especially the case against the Cardinals, who put them on the ropes multiple times throughout the day. Coen reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Michael DiRocco. He noted how a lot can happen throughout the matchup, but there is only one result that matters the most at the end of the day.

“We're not going to apologize for winning around here. … You always feel multiple emotions after a game, but winning is what matters,” Coen said.

How Liam Coen, Jaguars performed against Cardinals

Liam Coen has the Jaguars on a path to success, continuing to have solid momentum after their 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, with neither being able to gain enough distance from one another. It ultimately went down to the overtime period, where Cam Little converted the go-ahead field goal that gave Jacksonville the final lead of the game. Arizona failed to respond in its final drive, ending the matchup in favor of the visitors.

Trevor Lawrence was all over the place for better or worse, but made enough big plays to get the job done. He completed 18 passes out of 30 attempts for 256 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions while adding five rushes for 29 yards.

Travis Etienne Jr. shined as one of the top attackers in this contest. He had 15 of the team's 28 carries for 86 yards and recorded three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. Brenton Strange stood out in the receiving game, making five catches for 93 yards. Parker Washington came next with five receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, while Jakobi Meyers caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville improved to a 7-4 record on the season, holding the second spot of the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans while trailing the Indianapolis Colts. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at sixth place. They are above the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers while trailing the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Titans on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.