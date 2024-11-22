On Thursday, the Michigan football program got a massive commitment from five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood was previously committed to LSU, but reports surfaced of a rumored $10 million NIL offer for Underwood from Michigan.

Then, on Thursday, Underwood made it official and decided to flip from LSU to Michigan, which was a stunning decision.

Now, Underwood's high school coach, Calvin Norman, admitted he was shocked by the move, per Dennis Dodd of CBS.

“I really thought he was going to stay at LSU,” said Norman. “I was shocked at the flip…I think that's where he always wanted to go,”

Norman is Underwood's coach at Belleville High School in Michigan, and even his shock shows how big of a move this was for Underwood. For months, Underwood to LSU seemed like it was set in stone. After the flip, LSU's Brian Kelly caught the wrong end of trolling on social media, which resulted in a tough loss for the Tigers.

Underwood had been committed to LSU since January, and rumors swirled even more with the $10 million NIL offer and the fact that Connor Stalions, the former Michigan assistant involved in the sideline debacle, was suddenly an assistant at Belleville High School.

Underwood's coach also spoke about the reported $10 million NIL offer after the signal-caller committed to Michigan.

“By them going to Michigan, it's legit,” Norman said. “I would say legit because the dad is a down-to-earth type of guy. He's going to make sure you're a man of your word.”

This is a massive addition to the Michigan football program, especially with the Wolverines having a down year after winning the College Football Playoff national title a year ago.

Belleville's season ended last week in a loss to Catholic Central, but Bryce Underwood has two state titles on his resume as he now heads to Ann Arbor.

