The 2025 Michigan football team started the season looking decent against New Mexico, winning 34-17 in Week 1. Bryce Underwood looked good in his first start, but the Wolverines were stuck and could not get into that third gear. Michigan needs more from this defense, and they need Underwood to be even better in his first road start in college football.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt warned about Bryce Underwood's potential in this road game against Oklahoma. Underwood started the season well, but playing on the road is much different in college football, and it's much tougher, especially as a true freshman.

“We should be more aware of guys making their first start on the road at quarterback because it is difficult. And you have no ability as a quarterback to recreate that environment or even imagine what it will feel like to walk on the road,” Klatt said.

“I think that Norman is going to be on fire. I really do. That is a great fan base. Oklahoma's a tremendous and proud program. In many ways, one of the preeminent programs in the sport, and they're looking to bounce back, and this is a big game for them…. And it's a game that they certainly feel that they've got an advantage with the true freshman quarterback on the other side.”

Article Continues Below

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, or “The Palace on the Prairie,” seats 83,000 people. It is also worth noting that EA Sports ranked Gaylord Stadium as the eighth toughest stadium to play in out of 20 for its College Football 26 video game.

The hype surrounding Underwood is unlike many quarterbacks we have ever seen in college football. He is one of the most hyped-up recruits we have ever seen at the college level, and thanks to Larry Ellison, his wife, and Dave Portnoy, he received one of the most oversized NIL packages in recent memory.

Oklahoma also has a revamped offense, thanks to offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and new transfer quarterback John Mateer. Both teams will face a big challenge, but relying on Underwood, a true freshman, is much tougher.