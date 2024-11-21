The Michigan football team just landed a massive commitment from the top player in the 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood has been committed to LSU since January, and after reports of a massive NIL deal from the Wolverines, he made the choice to flip. This is a huge pickup for Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. As big as it gets.

“Breaking: Bryce Underwood, ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2025, is flipping his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, he told school officials today,” Adam Schefter said in a post. “It’s a big day for @umichfootball, HC Sherrone Moore and @champcircleuofm as they land the highest-rated recruit in school history.”

Michigan is struggling a bit this year on the field, but a commitment from Bryce Underwood completely changes the outlook for the future of the program.

There has been a lot of buzz about the Underwood recruitment in recent months. After he committed to LSU back in January, it seemed like the Michigan football program had missed out on a generational talent right in their back yard. There wasn't any chatter about a potential flip, but things changed in the last month.

Reports started to surface that Michigan was getting a lot more NIL support. Then reports started to surface about how much Bryce Underwood could get if he  came to play for the Wolverines. The first report was a lot, but then the $10.5 million report came out. Underwood posted some cryptic things on his Instagram to get the people going, but at the end of the day, he is staying home.

Sherrone Moore will be the first one to tell you that his first year as the Michigan football head coach hasn't gone to plan. However, this commitment completely changes things. Bryce Underwood is that good, and Michigan is showing that they are one of the big dogs in the NIL world.

