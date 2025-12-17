The Michigan football program has unexpectedly had a head coaching opening pop up after Sherrone Moore was fired for cause. He was fired suddenly for an alleged relationship with a staffer. The sudden firing has shifted the college football landscape, and depending on the hire, the dominoes could continue to affect many programs around the country.

On the most recent episode of “The Triple Option,” Urban Meyer joked at the thought of him being talked about for the job. He said it was his agent trying to get a raise at Big Noon Kickoff and FOX Sports. He then pivoted to who he thinks should get the job, mentioning Clark Lea at Vanderbilt and Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State as the two he would consider.

Meyer jokingly said, “I think that’s my agent doing that to get me a raise off of Big Noon. That’s what I think it is.”

Article Continues Below

Then, when talking about Lea and Dillingham for the job, he said, “You know the name, I met him real quick at the Hall of Fame, it's Clark Lea. And you talk about a guy that, I know Brady Quinn loves him, he was at Notre Dame, I guess. I don’t know much about him, but that kind of name, when I saw that name show up, that made sense. And then the coach at Arizona State, he’s done a great job, and I keep hearing his name bounced around.”

There have been a lot of names that have been thrown around for the Michigan football job. This is a program that is still only two years removed from winning a national championship and is still considered one of the best programs in the country. The Wolverines are also the winningest program in college football history, so the appeal for coaches is massive.

Kenny Dillingham has been rumored due to what he has been able to do at Arizona State, and with more resources, he could do a lot more. Dillingham has also not dispelled the rumors. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has been the subject of the most rumors because he is from the Midwest, and other coaches like Eli Drinkwitz at Missouri and Jeff Brohm at Louisville have also popped up. This coaching search could get even crazier depending on who Michigan hires.