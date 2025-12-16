The 2025 Arizona State football season did not meet the Sun Devils' initial expectations. Still, they finished with an 8-4 record despite dealing with all of their injuries, highlighted by Sam Leavitt's injury. The coaching job that head coach Kenny Dillingham did was awe-inspiring. He's proven time and time again that he is a good coach, which is why Michigan is potentially interested in Kenny Dillingham for its coaching opening.
On Tuesday, Dillingham spoke to the media after the Sun Devils' practice and was asked about his name being linked to the Michigan opening. He did not entirely quell the rumors, and he said that his main job is to do what he can for the people around him. Until Dillingham signs his extension and emphatically says that he is staying with Arizona State, these rumors will persist.
On Saturday, he never ruled out having an interest in Michigan, either when he was talking to the media. He got emotional talking about his time at Arizona State and his family, but could that have been him thinking, ‘This is it?' Still, he has not put pen to paper yet, and the longer he goes without doing it, the more questions will arise.