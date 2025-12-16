The 2025 Arizona State football season did not meet the Sun Devils' initial expectations. Still, they finished with an 8-4 record despite dealing with all of their injuries, highlighted by Sam Leavitt's injury. The coaching job that head coach Kenny Dillingham did was awe-inspiring. He's proven time and time again that he is a good coach, which is why Michigan is potentially interested in Kenny Dillingham for its coaching opening.

On Tuesday, Dillingham spoke to the media after the Sun Devils' practice and was asked about his name being linked to the Michigan opening. He did not entirely quell the rumors, and he said that his main job is to do what he can for the people around him. Until Dillingham signs his extension and emphatically says that he is staying with Arizona State, these rumors will persist.

“I think my job is to do whatever I can for the people that are with me,” Dillingham said. “Right? The people who are in the foxhole, the coaches who are in the foxhole with me. I got to do whatever I can to fight for those people, for my family, for everything from that perspective. I love it here. I've said that since Day 1. That's absolutely never changing. Absolutely never changing. So yeah, that piece is never changing.”

On Saturday, he never ruled out having an interest in Michigan, either when he was talking to the media. He got emotional talking about his time at Arizona State and his family, but could that have been him thinking, ‘This is it?' Still, he has not put pen to paper yet, and the longer he goes without doing it, the more questions will arise.

The fact that Michigan is interested in him is a testament to how quickly he has risen through the coaches' ranks. He was the offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon before becoming the head coach at ASU in 2023. After only winning three games in Year 1, he took the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

The Wolverines are in desperate need of an explosive coach on offense, and that is what Dillingham is known for. This has a chance to get really interesting for both sides this week.