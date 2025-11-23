LSU fans made their priorities clear as the Tigers closed out a narrow 13-10 win over Western Kentucky. With the final minutes ticking away inside Tiger Stadium, students turned the focus from the field to the future by chanting “We want Kiffin”. It's another step in a public push for LSU to hire Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.

“WE WANT KIFFIN” chants from the student section #LSU pic.twitter.com/Udh2b1qcA0 — Jonathan Plaza (@Jptookit) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The chant echoed through the stadium and quickly spread across social media. It marked another moment of urgency from a fan base eager to move on from former coach Brian Kelly. LSU has made Kiffin its top target during a wide-ranging coaching search. They also have reportedly presented a massive offer to Kiffin. The Tigers are believed to be competing with Florida while Ole Miss continues efforts to keep Kiffin in Oxford.

LSU students are pining for Lane Kiffin

The LSU student section showed its enthusiasm with more than chants. Students were seen waving shirts overhead and celebrating despite an uneven offensive performance on the field. The scene unfolded after Senior Night festivities and a halftime show that prompted many fans to head for the exits early. Once key players such as Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, and Whit Weeks left the game, the focus moved entirely to the coaching search and LSU’s pursuit of its next leader.

The significance of the moment extends beyond a single chant. LSU is positioned as a major contender in one of the most high-profile coaching battles in recent college football history. Kiffin is coaching a ten-win Ole Miss team that remains in the College Football Playoff conversation. His decision is expected after the Egg Bowl later this week. It's being watched closely by fans across the SEC. LSU supporters have made clear where they want the process to end.

The Tigers are searching for a coach who can bring stability and ignite a program that has spent recent seasons searching for sustained success. Kiffin has drawn attention for his on-field results and ability to recharge programs quickly. These chants served as a reminder that LSU fans intend to play their part in convincing him that Baton Rouge should be his next stop.