Terry Smith's Penn State football team delivered its sharpest performance of the season on Saturday night, rolling past Matt Rhule's Nebraska squad 37-10 behind a historic rushing effort and a wave of emotional support for interim head coach Terry Smith.

Kaytron Allen powered the Nittany Lions with 160 yards on the ground, breaking Evan Royster’s all-time school rushing record in the process. He added two touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton also found the end zone twice to tie Saquon Barkley for the career touchdown mark. After an early goal-line stand, Penn State's defense settled in and controlled the game from start to finish.

But the night’s most powerful storyline unfolded on the sideline and in the stands. All week, Penn State players made it clear they wanted the interim head coach Smith to receive full-time consideration.

That support became impossible to ignore after the game, as Smith embraced his family and was swarmed by players holding printed “Hire Terry Smith” signs.

Penn State players making their case for interim HC Terry Smith

Defensive backs Zion Tracy and King Mack even ran across the field pointing their signs toward every camera they could find as Beaver Stadium erupted. While, Smith also didn’t shy away from stating his case, and he was visibly emotional while noting that.

“This means everything,” Smith said late Saturday night. “These guys, they listen to me, they trust me, and they're going out there playing great football. It's my locker room.”

Players echoed that message with overwhelming conviction. Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh reiterated the message with energy, saying, “hire this man immediately!”

"HIRE THIS MAN IMMEDIATELY!" Safe to say Penn State players want interim head coach Terry Smith brought on full time

In the fourth quarter, fans began chanting “Terry! — a moment that soon overtook the entire stadium. On NBC’s broadcast, former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson emphasized that lettermen are firmly behind Smith.

At 5-6, Penn State now heads to Rutgers with bowl eligibility on the line, and regardless of how the coaching search unfolds, Smith has clearly galvanized the locker room. Saturday’s eruption of public support may also force Penn State leadership to take a closer look at the man players already view as their future.