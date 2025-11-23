Dan Lanning's No. 7 Oregon squad took care of business against Lincoln Riley's No. 15 USC team on Saturday, closing its home slate with a convincing 42-27 win on senior day that strengthened its case for a second-straight College Football Playoff appearance.

But after the game, it wasn’t just the Ducks’ performance that sparked attention, it was head coach Dan Lanning’s pointed commentary about scheduling across college football, particularly in the SEC.

In a weekend when several SEC programs chose to play non-conference opponents viewed as “cupcakes,” Lanning leaned into the contrast, emphasizing the challenge Oregon embraced in facing a ranked USC squad. Speaking on the strength of the Big Ten and his frustration with late-season scheduling disparities, Lanning didn’t hold back.

“I think proof's in the pudding, right? Played a good team. We beat them, right? All we can do next week is try to do the same thing, right? This conference is a really good conference. It's competitive. We didn't play Chattanooga State today, right? Like some other places. We competed,” Lanning said. “That being said, it's tough playing nine conference games. It's tough playing in this league. And we got to take advantage of playing a good team today and attacking that.”

The remark immediately went viral, not only because Chattanooga State doesn’t actually have a football program, but because it served as a thinly veiled jab at SEC teams often criticized for scheduling weaker opponents late in the year.

Lanning’s point, however, went beyond the joke, as he was making a broader argument about the overlooked depth and difficulty of navigating the Big Ten schedule, particularly in a season where Oregon has stacked multiple top-tier wins.

Lanning also praised his own roster’s playmakers, with a special nod to star tight end Kenyon Sadiq after a standout performance with six catches for 72 yards.

“No, I just say I wish I could do that. Kenyon (Sadiq) is a special man,” Lanning said, via Bri Amaranthus of Sports Illustrated. “I think we're lucky to have the best tight end in the nation. His plays shown that… we're better when he's out there with us and certainly, he's a tough guy to defend.”

With CFP contenders like Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Alabama all beating unranked opponents by a combined 251-19 in Week 13, Lanning believes Oregon’s resume should stand out. The Ducks have quality wins over USC, Iowa, and Penn State, with their lone loss coming to No. 2 Indiana.