Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe is set to miss his first game of the season, against the Miami Heat, due to a knee injury. Edgecombe had appeared on the 76ers’ injury report earlier this season, but he ultimately didn’t need to miss any games.

But as VJ Edgecombe is now ruled out on the 76ers’ injury report for their game against the Heat, there’s not reason to panic just yet, as per Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Edgecombe received imaging on his knee and the results came back clean. Edgecombe apparently suffered the injury during the 76ers’ win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Edgecombe had been one of the early front-runners for the Rookie of the Year Award. His play has since come back down to earth a little bit, but the 76ers have a legitimate building block for the future, as well as the present.

Article Continues Below

Edgecombe has appeared in all 15 games for the 76ers so far at a little over 37 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The 76ers are currently 9-6 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The 76ers took a step closer to being healthy as Paul George made his season debut after recovering from a knee injury The team continues to monitor Joel Embiid’s availability, and two other key players in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Adem Bona are also sidelined at the moment.