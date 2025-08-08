The Michigan football team didn’t get a lot of production from its wide receivers last season, so that was a big thing that needed to be addressed in the offseason. The Wolverines didn’t bring in a ton of new talent in the transfer portal, but one intriguing addition is Indiana transfer Donovan McCulley. McCulley is trending toward being the top receiver for Michigan this season.

Donovan McCulley spent four seasons at Indiana before transferring to the Michigan football team, and he actually began his career as a QB. Now, he is ready for the next chapter, and he is confident that the Wolverines are unlocking new parts of his game.

“I feel like I've adjusted pretty well, you know, I feel like they've helped me grow my game in ways that I maybe didn't even know I could,” McCulley said in an interview with MGoBlue TV. “Me coming here just helped me elevate this in a lot of areas.”

McCulley is continuing to get better throughout the offseason, and one thing that has helped him in his career is his experience as a QB. He knows what it’s like to be in that position, and he knows to just let them do their thing.

“As a receiver, you don't want to be in the quarterback's ear, nothing like that,” he said. “Like, you might tell him, like, ‘Hey, he can't guard me.’ Or, ‘He's doing this,’ but let the quarterback play his game, and the rock will find you, you know. So when I feel like I'm not getting the ball or something like that, it's not like a get mad type of thing. Like, ‘Why didn’t you throw me the ball?’ It's like, ‘Alright, I gotta block now, like, let's go block.’”

The Michigan football passing game was non-existent last year, and that needs to change in 2025. The addition of Donovan McCulley should be a big help.