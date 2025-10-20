Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore showed up in a blue-collar jacket after Michigan's 31-13 loss to USC in an effort to send a message to his team: “we got to go back to work.” Taunts and memes quickly flooded social media. Many interpreted the comments and display as strong evidence that the program is heading toward a sharp decline. A 24-7 victory versus the visiting Washington Huskies eased fans' misgivings a bit, however, and it emboldened Moore.

Two days after the Wolverines' dominant showing in The Big House, the second-year HC arrived at Monday's press conference in the same jacket. “It worked,” he joked, per Anthony Broome of On3. Moore also said that he saw some of the memes and found them to be amusing. Staying strong in the face of mockery is much easier to do after a victory.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore back in his jacket: “It worked,” he joked. Says he heard about some of the memes and thought it was funny. pic.twitter.com/RZfWLsTTkh — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 20, 2025

Article Continues Below

While many will consider the whole get-up to be unnecessary and out-of-place for a team full of young adults, the sentiment is a strong one. Michigan is at its best when it is doing the dirty work in the trenches and exemplifying undeniable toughness on the field. The Wolverines possess a plethora of talent, but their intangibles are what has put them over the top in the past. This program cannot lose its grimy identity.

In an ideal scenario, Michigan football will maintain its gritty nature while also packing more offensive potency, as was the case against Washington. The defense recorded three interceptions and limited the Huskies to 40 rushing yards, while Bryce Underwood completed 21-of-27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Marshall rushed for 133 yards and a TD.

It certainly seems as if Sherrone Moore and company got “back to work” in Ann Arbor. They will withstand all the jokes the internet has in its holster just as long as wins follow. Michigan will try to keep the momentum rolling when it faces Michigan State in The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy this Saturday.