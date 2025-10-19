With the Michigan football team losing to the USC Trojans the week before, the program came out on Saturday and had an impressive 24-7 win over the Washington Huskies. While Michigan football quarterback Bryce Underwood was dinged up after this USC loss, he and the rest of the team came out motivated as head coach Sherrone Moore spoke about the preparation.

Moore would speak to the media after the victory and mentioned how the team had “some tough conversations” this past week after the disappointing loss to the Trojans. He called the response to the conversations “outstanding,” which led to the win over the Huskies, according to The Athletic.

“We had some tough conversations throughout the week,” Moore said. “The response by our coaches — our offensive coordinator, our defensive coordinator, our offensive staff and defensive staff — was outstanding. But more importantly, our players played with their hair on fire.”

He wouldn't go into full detail about what the “tough conversations” were about, but there is no doubt that Moore believed the program didn't play up to their standards in their last go-around.

“It was a little out of character last week in what it looked like in all phases,” Moore said. “It’s not just one person to blame. We’re a team. As a team, we had to fix it.”

Michigan football's Sherrone Moore on the adversity

Article Continues Below

After the Michigan football team's blowout loss to the Trojans, it seemed to have lit a fire under the program, leading to the type of performance they had on Saturday. It led to each side of the ball succeeding, especially on defense, as Cole Sullivan made a big interception to keep Washington at bay, with him saying that they needed to “bounce back.”

“We needed to bounce back this week, and I thought we responded well,” Sullivan said. “We knew the screens were going to be a challenge. Tackling in space was going to be a challenge. Those were things we struggled (with) against USC. We saw that a lot today, and I thought we prepared for it well and executed a lot better.”

Moore would say it best regarding going through adversity:

“In any great organization, in any great family, there’s conflict,” Moore said. “You’ve got to push each other, and we did that this week.”

The Wolverines next face Michigan State on Saturday.