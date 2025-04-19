ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team played its spring game on Saturday, and all eyes were on true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood was the #1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is battling sophomore Jadyn Davis and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. Underwood made his Michigan debut in the spring game, and his performance was what you would expect from a true freshman.

Bryce Underwood was unofficially 12-27 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception on Saturday. He displayed elite arm strength and ball placement at times, but he also missed some open targets on a couple of deep balls. Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore shared his thoughts on his performance after the game:

“Did well, made some really good throws,” Sherrone Moore said to the media. “Has some things that we have to clean up and get better at, but he's going to continue to work and progress, and he's working his tail off to do it.”

Underwood led the Blue team to a 17-0 win on Saturday over the Maize team, which was led by Jadyn Davis. Mikey Keene wasn't able to play as he has been battling injury, but it sounds like he will be in the thick of the battle for the rest of the offseason.

“He's doing well now,” Moore said of Keene. “He's throwing, he's in a good place. We just didn't feel like pushing it to end that spring that way, so he's in a great place. I did a study about the guys that have played the most snaps in football, and he's played like 2,228 snaps of college football, so he's okay to miss the spring, he'll be alright.”

There is still a lot of offseason left, but with where things stand right now, it looks like the QB battle will come down to Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene. Underwood wasn't perfect in the spring game, but it's clear that he possesses all of the necessary traits to be an elite QB at Michigan.