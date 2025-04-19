The Bryce Underwood era in Ann Arbor is officially underway as Michigan football fans got their first look at Underwood in the Maize and Blue at Saturday's spring game. Underwood was the starting quarterback for the Blue team on Saturday, and he led his squad to a 17-0 win over team Maize. Underwood made a lot of nice throws throughout the day, and Michigan fans were buzzing about the freshman phenom on social media.

Bryce Underwood finished the day with an unoffical stat line of 12-27 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His one pick was on a third and long where his receiver stopped running, and the touchdown came on a dazzling trick play:

Bryce Underwood to Jalen Hoffman for an 88-yard TD in the spring game! 🔥 🎥: @MaizeManiaX pic.twitter.com/jSGu3MllPU — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Underwood looked good on that play, but he definitely has room to grow. He looked good on short and intermediate passes, but he did miss some open targets downfield. Fans had mixed reactions from his performance.

“Offenses really struggled,” one fan said on social media. “Jadyn Davis threw 2 picks, and Bryce underwood threw another. Underwood showed his arm strength but missed a lot of throws.”

On the other hand, it was clear that the talent is there and that Underwood has a ton of potential.

“Anyone with a brain who objectively watched the spring game could see that Bryce Underwood has a lot of arm talent,” Trevor Woods wrote in a post. “Elite arm strength, still just 17 years old but is built like a tank and can scramble. Folks doubting Underwood now will be eating their words someday.”

The future of the Michigan football program is Bryce Underwood.

“I’ve seen the future and it’s Bryce underwood #springgame,” another fan said.

Underwood was the best QB in the spring game.

“Bryce Underwood is such a baller,” one fan posted. “Having only been at Michigan for a few months, he's already outplayed Jadyn Davis who's been at Michigan for almost 2 years. He is the next great Michigan QB.”

Bryce Underwood wasn't perfect on Saturday, but a lot of people are forgetting that he should still be in high school right now. Underwood has a lot of room to improve, and he has a lot of time to. He possesses everything necessary to be a star.