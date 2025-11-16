On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways with a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, pushing their record on the young 2025-26 NBA season to an impressive 10-4 in the process. The Lakers are now awaiting the return of LeBron James, whom they hope will help them reach the next level with this team.

Due to the blowout nature of Saturday's game in Milwaukee, Lakers head coach JJ Redick was able to put some of his reserves in toward the end of the game, including rookie Adou Thiero, who scored his first NBA basket in the win. After the game, the Lakers tried to secure the game ball for Thiero to hold onto, but for some strange reason, the referees on the court were not allowing it. However, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo then stepped in and made sure Thiero got the ball in a heartwarming moment.

“At first, I didn't even realize it was all for me, but I'm very thankful for this team, and I think that shows how connected we are and how much we want each other to succeed as a team,” said Thiero after the game, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

A nice win for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up easy road wins in back to back days over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and the Bucks on Saturday to help shake off some of the bad vibes from earlier in their road trip.

On Sunday, the Lakers also got word from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that LeBron James is through practicing with the G League's South Bay Lakers and will be rejoining the main squad now to practice.

In any case, the Lakers somehow have just one game in the next seven days, which will take place on Tuesday evening at home against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 PM ET.