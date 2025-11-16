The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders went to overtime in their Week 11 matchup in Madrid, Spain, where Miami pulled off a 16-13 win. However, overtime could have been avoided completely. Late in the fourth quarter, Miami was knocking on the door but failed to convert a fourth-down play that would have given the team a lead with just under two minutes remaining on the clock. The failed attempt had the fan base going crazy over head coach Mike McDaniel.

Miami needed just one yard to score a touchdown, and McDaniel seemingly wanted those six points. Even though a field goal could have sufficed, the Dolphins called a run play up the middle, giving rookie running back Ollie Gordon the opportunity to score. However, the Commanders stuffed the play, generating a turnover on downs.

THE COMMANDERS STUFF THE DOLPHINS ON 4TH DOWN AT THE GOAL LINE

Some Dolphins fans were less than thrilled with the play call. Meanwhile, others were confused as to why the 42-year-old head coach didn't just take the three points for the lead, and some made jokes about it. Ultimately, Miami did win the contest, but fans feel overtime could have been avoided.

“Mike McDaniel has to be fired. Ridiculous,” said Jason Whitlock.

This user claimed, “Mike McDaniel is trying to get fired. It’s the only thing that makes sense.”

I'll tell you the truth: I'm a little confused by Mike McDaniel's tactics

“What Mike McDaniel just did might be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever seen an NFL coach do,” admitted another individual.

This fan said, “Oh, they gotta FIRE McDaniel tomorrow. How do you not kick a FG to take the lead with under 2 minutes?”

mike mcdaniel trying to get into work tomorrow

“It's a tie game with less than 2 minutes left, and you are against Marcus Mariota. Kick the damn field goal! Mike McDaniel forgot the plot,” explained another fan.

One person said, “Could've avoided being in overtime to begin with if they just kicked it at the 1-yard line, but whatever, a win is a win. Mike McDaniel has so many amazing qualities as a coach, but his decision-making gives me an aneurysm every week. It's baffling.”

Despite the head-scratching decision-making from Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins get the win and are now 4-7 on the season. Miami will have a bye in Week 12, then will return in Week 13 for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints.