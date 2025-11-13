The Big Ten features six teams inside the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State and Indiana lead those rankings, and continue leading the conference here. But there's movement after OSU and IU in the week 12 version of the conference standings.

1. Ohio State (-)

The Buckeyes continue to extend their lead in the CFP and ClutchPoints' rankings. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes then added one more win: Flipping Colorado commit Emanuel Ruffin on Sunday.

2. Indiana (-)

Curt Cignetti nearly lost his composure on Saturday. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. saving the Hoosiers' undefeated run in epic fashion is the reason why.

3. Oregon (-)

Dan Lanning took a shot at the refs following Oregon's narrow win over Iowa. The Ducks managed to squeeze out of enduring a potential second top 10 loss.

4. Michigan (-)

The Wolverines don't return to Ann Arbor until the always highly-anticipated Ohio State showdown on Nov. 29. Sherrone Moore likely wants better effort moving forward compared to struggling against Purdue on Nov. 1.

5. USC (+1)

Lincoln Riley staying in USC is suddenly not guaranteed. His name is linked to LSU's opening amid Brian Kelly's dismissal. Meanwhile, Makai Lemon shredded Northwestern for 11 grabs with 161 yards in the rout of Northwestern.

6. Iowa (-1)

The Hawkeyes played their brand of football against the reigning conference champs. But fell apart with three seconds left.

7. Minnesota (+1)

P.J. Fleck tied school history Saturday — becoming the first Golden Gophers coach since Glen Mason to clinch a fifth straight bowl season. Mr. “Row your boat” also has delivered his seventh bowl campaign in Minneapolis, tying Mason there too.

8. Washington (-1)

Jedd Fisch ripped the idea of him being linked to other job openings across the CFB realm. But UW took a costly loss to a previously struggling Wisconsin team.

9. Illinois (-)

The Illini put together two straight lopsided routs following the Ohio State loss. A 9-3 season looks realistic with Maryland, Wisconsin and Northwestern next.

10. Nebraska (-)

The Cornhuskers held off a late rally down in Pasadena. Matt Rhule has officially matched his highest winning total since his Lincoln arrival.

11. Northwestern (-)

The Wildcats just need one more win to seal bowl eligibility. But No. 18 Michigan heads to Evanston Saturday.

12. UCLA (-)

Suddenly it's looking like Tim Skipper keeping head coach duties is looking bleak. Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl attempting to keep UCLA took a huge hit Wednesday.

13. Rutgers (+1)

Antwan Raymond gashed Maryland with 41 carries, 240 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Saturday win. Greg Schiano can produce a third straight bowl season for the second-time ever with a win this weekend.

14. Maryland (-1)

The Terrapins' season is now in jeopardy with five straight losses. Worse for Maryland, they have just one home game left — against nationally-ranked Michigan.

15. Wisconsin (+3)

Luke Fickell responded to his guaranteed 2026 return by ending the Badgers' losing skid. They're not officially out of the bowl race yet, but No. 2 Indiana is next.

16. Penn State (-1)

Here's a curveball in State College: Newly fired New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is called a head coach contender here. At least per Pat McAfee, who endorsed Daboll taking over at PSU.

17. Michigan State (-)

Someone has to snap its long losing skid between MSU and Penn State Saturday. Both have lost six in a row.

18. Purdue (-2)

After a 2-0 start, the Boilermakers own the longest losing streak among conference teams. Washington and Indiana left spark the potential for a 10-game slide in Barry Odom's first season at Purdue.