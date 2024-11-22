In Week 13 of the college football season, Michigan football is set to face Northwestern in a game that could determine if they are bowl-eligible or not. However, their game isn't the biggest buzz around the program as some massive recruiting news has come on Thursday.

No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, quarterback Bryce Underwood, flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The move comes after Michigan has been pushing hard, needing a quarterback of the future badly. There were even reports that the Wolverines had offered upwards of $10 million or more in NIL money.

Although he can't comment on recruits until they've officially signed their letter of intent, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke to On3's Steve Wiltfong about their recruiting momentum and why it's happening.

“The guys understanding what the culture is like, what the vision is for the program and I think that’s why we’re getting these high-level kids,” Moore said. “Guys that want to be part of bringing back what has been the last couple years of Michigan football.”

How does Bryce Underwood change Michigan's future?

Underwood leads the class of 2025 as the best quarterback and overall plater. Additionally, he's now the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the Wolverines.

Most importantly, though, it solidifies where the Wolverines will go at quarterback for not only next year but ideally the next three years. Following the departure of J.J. McCarthy to the NFL, Michigan has played three different quarterbacks in 2024.

Next year, the only in-house option the Wolverines would've had was either starting Alex Orji, who hasn't played well, or starting redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis. Instead, they will likely start Underwood on day one and work to develop him for three years consecutively.

Underwood being the QB of the future doesn't only impact the field, it also impacts recruiting. Players, especially receivers, want to play with a quarterback as talented as Underwood. Simply, the future LSU viewed they had with Underwood is now Michigan's.