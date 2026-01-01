On Wednesday, the Michigan football program closed out its 2025 season with a loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Citrus Bowl by a score of 41-27. It was a rough game for quarterback Bryce Underwood, who threw three interceptions in the loss, completing just 23 of his 42 pass attempts in the game.

After the game, Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi spoke on Underwood's performance, and did not throw his quarterback under the bus depsite the rough game.

“I thought he had a great game,” Poggi said, per Austin Meek of The Athletic. “He just made a few bad decisions at the end. He’ll learn. All these things are learning things for him.”

Overall, the freshman Underwood showcased plenty of arm talent this year, and is sure to be a major building block for the Michigan program moving forward, despite his rough game to end the season against Texas.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines recently hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to be their next head coach, who will take over for Poggi's interim position as the full-time coach moving forward.

Poggi was inserted into that position after the fallout from Sherrone Moore's scandal last month, in which the Michigan coach was found to have had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, and was subsequently arrested.

Whittingham will be the Wolverines' third coach in the last four years when taking into account Jim Harbaugh, who departed after Michigan's run to the 2023 national championship to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

In any case, with Underwood still on the roster, the Michigan football program has plenty of reason for optimism moving forward, and their day certainly got a bit better later on on Wednesday with Ohio State's loss in the Cotton Bowl.

Michigan's 2026 season is slated to get underway in September.