Arch Manning delivered one of the most complete performances of his young career on Wednesday, leading No. 14 Texas Longhorns to a 41-27 Citrus Bowl win over No. 18 Michigan Wolverines and earning MVP honors in the process.

The Longhorns' signal-caller showcased his dual-threat ability, throwing for two touchdowns and sealing the game with a decisive 60-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

While the MVP trophy was expected, Manning’s postgame comment caught many, including his head coach, slightly off guard. Reflecting on the honor and his family history, the Texas quarterback made it clear he has higher aspirations.

“I think he [Peyton Manning] played it twice, I don’t want to have to play it twice,” Manning said with a grin after the game, via FOX College Football.

The remark referenced his uncle Peyton Manning’s two Citrus Bowl appearances with the Tennessee Volunteers following the 1995 and 1996 seasons. While those games came in a pre-playoff era, Arch’s comment underscored his desire to compete for College Football Playoff spots rather than consolation bowls.

As Steve Sarkisian & co. exited the press conference, the head coach was overheard reacting approvingly to the moment, quietly saying, “that was a great answer.”

Arch had Sark laughing after he threw shade at the Citrus Bowl 😂 pic.twitter.com/gOwmBBg0Td — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2026

On the field, Manning finished the afternoon 21-of-34 for 221 passing yards while adding 155 rushing yards on nine carries. His long scoring run pushed Texas ahead 38-27, marking the first time either team led by more than one possession and effectively ending Michigan’s comeback hopes.

Manning backed up his confidence with execution. He delivered a perfectly placed 30-yard touchdown pass to Kaliq Lockett to give Texas a 31-27 lead, then capitalized on a short field created by an interception by racing 60 yards up the middle for the insurance score.

He became the first player in Citrus Bowl history to both throw and rush for at least 150 yards in the same game. The performance also capped a strong second-half surge to Manning’s season after an uneven start. Over Texas’s final seven games, he accounted for 19 total touchdowns, reestablishing himself as a future Heisman contender.

Expectations around Manning and Texas are only growing again heading into 2026. With playoff ambitions firmly in place, the Citrus Bowl may not be where Manning plans to return — but his statement Wednesday made it clear he intends to aim much higher.