Head coach Kyle Whittingham is officially taking the reins at the Michigan football team, bringing a wealth of experience to a program looking for stability after the departure of Sherrone Moore. Following a twenty-one-year tenure at Utah, Whittingham noted that only a premier opportunity could have convinced him to return to the sidelines.

He views the Michigan position as a top-five job in college football, expressing that he still possesses the energy and drive necessary to lead a high-caliber program back to championship contention.

To support this new era, the Wolverines are bolstering their defensive coaching staff with the addition of Jernaro Gilford. Previously serving as the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator at BYU, Gilford reunites with Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill, as noticed by Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan is expected to hire BYU cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator Jernaro Gilford, sources tell @CBSSports. Worked at BYU with new Michigan DC Jay Hill and helped the team rank top 20 nationally in scoring defense this season. pic.twitter.com/bUDSOyPijN — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 3, 2026

Their previous collaboration at BYU proved highly effective, contributing to a unit that ranked among the top twenty nationally in scoring defense this past season. This move signals Whittingham’s intent to build a formidable defensive identity in Ann Arbor.

While the coaching staff takes shape with names like Gilford and offensive coordinator Jason Beck, the roster faces significant movement. The program recently dealt with a difficult 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, a game that highlighted current depth challenges.

This task is further complicated by the loss of starting offensive lineman Andrew Sprague to the transfer portal. Sprague, an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection, entered the portal with a do-not-contact tag, suggesting his next destination may already be determined.

His absence was felt during the bowl game as the Wolverines struggled to protect the pocket and establish rhythm against a talented front.

The path forward for Whittingham involves balancing these personnel losses with the talent remaining on the roster, including quarterback Bryce Underwood.

As the new staff settles in, the focus remains on keeping the core of the team intact while implementing a system capable of returning Michigan to the College Football Playoff conversation.