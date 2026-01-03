If the Citrus Bowl loss wasn't enough of a headache for Michigan football fans, the offseason just got off to a rocky start. According to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Sprague has officially entered the transfer portal. The news comes as a significant blow to the Wolverines' offensive front, especially considering Sprague’s trajectory.

To make matters even more interesting, Sprague entered with a “do-not-contact” tag, which usually suggests a player already has a destination in mind or wants to handle their recruitment on very specific terms.

Sprague, a 6-foot-8 sophomore tackle, was a bright spot in a 2025 season that saw the Wolverines navigate plenty of ups and downs. After redshirting in 2024, he locked down the starting right tackle job and performed well enough to earn All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from both the coaches and the media.

His absence was already felt in the season finale. Sprague missed the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl due to an injury, forcing the Wolverines to shuffle their line against a talented Texas Longhorns front. The result wasn't pretty. Without Sprague anchoring the right side, Michigan struggled to contain the Texas pass rush in a 41-27 loss. The Wolverines gave up 41 points and couldn't match the explosive output of Arch Manning and the Longhorns, finishing their season on a sour note.

Losing a starter with three years of eligibility remaining is tough; losing one who was just starting to scratch the surface of his All-Conference potential is even tougher. With the “do-not-contact” tag in play, don't expect a long, drawn-out recruiting circus. Sprague likely knows his next move, and Michigan will have to scramble to find a replacement for a key piece of their offensive future.