The Michigan Wolverines' 2025 season is off to a rocky start. After an easy win against New Mexico, Sherrone Moore's team suffered a tough loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. However, Bryce Underwood appears settled in on his new team as he tries to lead them to the College Football Playoff. However, the Wolverines' NIL and booster program just got even better thanks Larry Ellison

Ellison is chief technical officer of Oracle, a major technology company in the United States. It is one of the most successful companies in the country as well as one of the most valuable. Ellison is one of the co-founders and a big Michigan fan. He is a member of the university's name, image, and likeness booster program, giving the school money to pursue top prospects.

Ellison is one of the Wolverines' biggest supporters when it comes helping during the recruiting process. Despite his vast wealth, the Oracle co-founder sat behind Elon Musk on the list of richest people in the world. However, he recently passed the Tesla CEO, according to Bloomberg. According to On3 Sports, Ellison plays a key role in the Wolverines' recruiting and will continue to do so.

“Michigan super-booster Larry Ellison has passed Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, per Bloomberg,” On3 Sports said. “Ellison played an integral role in the Wolverines’ pursuit of Bryce Underwood this past recruiting cycle.”

Players like Underwood are making millions of dollars thanks to lucrative NIL deals. Because of that, programs around the country need to find boosters willing to fill the team's coffers as it pursues the top prospects in high school and in the transfer portal. With Ellison carrying the title of the richest person in the world, the Wolverines have a great resource moving forward.

For now, Moore has his work cut out for him. Underwood was a great addition, but the roster might be a piece or two away from true contention. Luckily for Michigan, it has a wealthy booster ready to help the team bring in top talent.