The Michigan football team was without one of its best players for the entire 2024 season as defensive back Rod Moore tore his ACL before the year started. The road to recovery has been a long one for Moore, but he shared an important step on his journey on Tuesday. For the first time in 14 months, Moore was able to run on the ground.

#Michigan DB Rod Moore posts on IG his first time running on ground in 14 months. Great to see. pic.twitter.com/mvgOczQe3q — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

ACL tears are different for everyone, and Rod Moore's recovery journey has certainly been a long one. Hopefully he is good to go for the start of the 2025 Michigan football season.

Moore has been with the Wolverines for the past four seasons, and he was a big part of the defense during the three years that he has played. Moore racked up 142 tackles, seven passes defended, six interceptions and 0.5 sacks during those three years. He also came up with one of the biggest plays in recent Michigan football memory. The Ohio native sealed the 2023 win vs. Ohio State with an interception in the final minute.

Rod Moore is a huge part of this Michigan defense, and he was missed last season. Getting him back for the entire 2025 season would be huge for the Wolverines.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore's latest injury update for Moore



Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore last provided an injury update on Rod Moore in April. He is confident that his captain is going to be in good shape heading into the season.

“Rod is trending in a super positive direction,” Sherrone Moore said, according to an article from 247Sports. “Feels like he's going to be in a great place for summer workouts and be working his way into fall camp. So excited [to see him], man. Our guys went through so much, went through the whole year, sat out and watched him be a leader off the field and what he did. And how he's been now — and he's felt the best he's ever felt, because he had to have another surgery that really took care of the rest of it. He's felt the best he's ever felt. He ran and he's in a good place.”

Rod Moore obviously works very closely with defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, and he also provided an update during spring ball.

“Rod is doing a good job,” Morgan said. “Rod is working. Does a lot of stuff downstairs in the training room, athletic room. Does a lot of stuff with our guys meeting extra. Rod is really close. We just try to be fair to Rod and his family and all that stuff. Just giving the guy time, and you don't want to rush a guy back. He poured a lot in this program. … That dude made some big-time plays.”

Moore is aware that he is a key player for this Michigan defense, but the staff wants to make sure that he is 100% ready to go before he does anything new on his road to recovery.

“He knows how important he is to our program, but we also don't want to be the one that's forcing him to do something before he's ready to go,” Morgan continued. “But we encourage him. I mean, he's here all the time. He lives in this building. He's about to graduate, which is a credit to him. So he's all in. He's going to have a big-time year.”

Rod Moore has already had a special career with the Michigan football team, and Wolverines fans can't wait to see him back on the field in the fall.