Heading into a pivotal 2025-26 season, Michigan football will have to manage without its head coach for two weeks. Sherrone Moore is being suspended two games for self-imposed sanctions related to the Connor Stalions scouting scandal, according to Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The Stalions scandal has been hanging over Michigan for multiple years now, and the punishment has now found its way to Moore. The former offensive coordinator reportedly deleted 52 text messages related to the sign-stealing scandal with Stalions around the time when the investigation went public.

There is a wrinkle in Moore's suspension. He will not be suspended for the first two games of the season, but instead during Weeks 3 and 4. Michigan plays New Mexico in Week 1 before a massive clash with Oklahoma, Moore's alma mater, in Week 2. After that, he will miss games against Central Michigan in Week 3 and Nebraska in Week 4.

Moore also served a suspension to start the 2023 season for a different violation, missing the team's season-opener against East Carolina during a season where it eventually won the national championship.

Moore is entering his third season as the head coach at Michigan after taking over for Jim Harbaugh, who went back to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after winning the championship.

It's an interesting wrinkle that Moore will miss Michigan's first conference game against Nebraska on the road instead of that marquee matchup against the Sooners in Week 2. Oklahoma projects to be one of the best teams on Michigan's schedule this season after adding quarterback John Mateer and running back Jaydn Ott in the transfer portal.

Nebraska will also be a formidable opponent, especially in a hostile environment early in the season. Dylan Raiola is a candidate to improve at quarterback and Matt Rhule usually fields a feisty defense. If the Wolverines want to get their Big Ten slate off on the right foot, they will have to get a tough Week 4 victory without Moore roaming the sidelines.