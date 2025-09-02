The Michigan football program started freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood's reign with a 34-17 over New Mexico last weekend. It was the perfect tune-up for Underwood, as the five-star signal caller looks to be the next great Michigan football quarterback. While the New Mexico was an easier opener for Underwood and his teammates, Oklahoma waits for them this coming Saturday. Ahead of the massive Week 2 tilt, Sooners head coach Brent Venables compared Underwood to former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence. On3's Clayton Sayfie revealed Venables' take via X (formerly Twitter).

“He’s a guy that, man, he’s a little different.,” Venables said to press, including Sayfie, Tuesday. “He reminds me a lot of Trevor Lawrence — just quick, decisive, accurate, poised, tough, consistent. There’s a reason he was the No. 1 player in America, and he’s got a maturity and a work ethic and leadership ability to go along with that.”

The praise from Venables is certainly warranted, as Underwood showed plenty of flashes during the season opening win to cause concern for the Oklahoma head coach. The former Clemson defensive coordinator had a front row seat to just how good Lawrence was. Even as a freshman with the Tigers, it was clear that the former No.1 recruit (as well as NFL Draft top pick) would be a star. It looks as if Underwood is on his way towards that level as well. Can the Michigan football team capture a big win over Oklahoma on Saturday?

Can Bryce Underwood lead Michigan football back into title contention?

Lawrence's meteoric rise while at Clemson showcased just how good he could be in the pros. While he's been inconsistent in the pros, the hope is that new head coach Liam Coen will help him reach his potential. Much like when Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore hired new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, the expectation is that Coen gets Lawrence back on track.

Will Moore and Lindsey help Underwood get to the heights he's capable of reaching? After winning the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Michigan football program backslid in Moore's first season. A large part of that was due to inconsistent quarterback play. If Underwood continues his growth and helps the Wolverines defeat Venables' Sooners on the road, then 2025 will look much brighter than last season.