On Saturday, the Michigan football program got off to a solid start to the 2025 season with a 34-17 home win over New Mexico. While the performance wasn't as dominant as perhaps some were expecting, Michigan still coasted to a relatively easy victory, led by 251 passing yards from quarterback Bryce Underwood.

One unfortunate moment occurred in the second half of the game when linebacker Jaishawn Barham was ejected from the game after receiving a targeting penalty that was reviewed and upheld initially on the field.

As per protocol, the NCAA has since taken a closer look at the call and has decided that it will stand going forward, which will have consequences for Michigan as it pertains to next week's road game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“The targeting call against Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been upheld, coach Sherrone Moore said. Barham will miss the first half of this week's game at Oklahoma. He was ejected in the third quarter against New Mexico after a hit on Lobos quarterback Jack Layne,” reported Adam Rittenberg of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Rittenberg also noted that “(Michigan head coach Sherrone) Moore said Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Big Ten VP of football operations A.J. Edds both disagreed with the targeting call.”

“It's a rule we have to get changed … just for the game, the toughness of the game, how you want to teach tackling,” said Moore.

A tough break for Michigan

Next week's road game in Norman, Oklahoma figures to provide a good test for the Wolverines to see if they've truly shaken off the rust from a season ago, which occurred on the heels of their 2023 national championship win.

Unfortunately, the Wolverines will have to get it done, at least in the first half, without the services of Barham, who is one of their most dynamic playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and was having a good game on Saturday against New Mexico prior to the targeting call and his subsequent ejection.

In any case, Michigan and Oklahoma are slated to kick things off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.