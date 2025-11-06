Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle led the Panthers to a 16-13 upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 9, rushing 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns while adding two receptions for nine yards. His performance was crucial in lifting Carolina to a 5-4 record, keeping them in the NFC playoff picture under head coach Dave Canales.

Dowdle’s Week 9 performance, however, came with a humorous twist. After scoring his second touchdown against Green Bay, he paid homage to a popular Comedy Central “Key & PeelePeele” sketch by performing two pelvic thrusts, mimicking the character Hingle McCringleberry.

Unfortunately, referees flagged him for unsportsmanlike conduct, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that contributed to rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missing the extra point. NFL rules allow fines up to $14,491 for a first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, with subsequent offenses increasing to $20,288. Dowdle confirmed on social media that he had been fined, later reported as $14,491, and that his agent planned to appeal.

Dowdle responded to the league’s fine with a playful X (formerly Twitter) post on Wednesday, saying he intended to raise money via GoFundMe.

“Starting a go fund me they got me,” Dowdle wrote.

The 27-year-old South Carolina product turned the attention from his fine into a charitable effort, ultimately launching a GoFundMe not for his fines but for the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

Article Continues Below

“After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines. Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagrees,” Dowdle joked.

“Actually, 100% of what is raised through this fundraiser will be sent to 56-Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Children's Home Society promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. They specialize in education and prevention programs, family preservation, and adoption and foster care.

Let's raise some money.”

Dowdle, who signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2025, has become one of the league’s most impactful free-agent acquisitions. After stepping in for starter Chuba Hubbard, who suffered a calf injury in Week 4, Dowdle has tallied 735 rushing yards on 5.6 yards per carry with four total touchdowns through nine games. He ranks third in NFL rushing this season.

The Panthers will return home in Week 10 to face the New Orleans Saints, hoping to build on their 4-1 run over the past five games.