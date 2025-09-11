Michigan football faces multiple challenges in its Week 3 matchup with Central Michigan. Despite entering the game as four-touchdown favorites, the Wolverines will be without head coach Sherrone Moore, which forces them to prepare for an unorthodox Chippewas offense shorthanded.

While fans expect Michigan to run through Central Michigan, Wolverines linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary admitted that it “can be a challenge” to scout all three of the Chippewas' quarterbacks, according to Brice Marich of 247 Sports. In his first two games with the team, head coach Matt Drinkall has used Joey Labas, Jadyn Glasser and Angel Flores under center fairly evenly.

Central Michigan has been better than expected through two weeks. The Chippewas upset San Jose State in Week 1 and put up a decent fight against Pittsburgh through three quarters.

Labas is Central Michigan's leading passer through two games, but with just 145 passing yards. He has seen the most reps of the three, but Glasser looked like arguably the better player against Pittsburgh. Entering Week 3, Drinkall has already confirmed that he plans to use all three quarterbacks against Michigan.

Although still early in the season, Michigan has struggled against opposing quarterbacks. The Wolverines have allowed 487 passing yards through two games, the fourth-most in the Big Ten. However, that number comes with a grain of salt, considering one of their two early opponents was Heisman Trophy candidate John Mateer.

Central Michigan's three-quarterback plan in Week 3

Despite deploying three different quarterbacks, Central Michigan is not a pass-heavy team. The Chippewas have just 40 pass attempts in their first two weeks, as opposed to 92 rushing attempts. Although neither signal-caller has blown anybody away just yet, all three are on even ground.

Labas, a former Iowa transfer, has been the team's starter since arriving in Mount Pleasant in 2024. Although he is the highest-rated player on the roster, he struggled in his first year with the team, posting a mere 7-7 ratio before suffering a season-ending injury midway through the season. Glasser took over as a true freshman and proved to be a bigger rushing threat.

Central Michigan added another transfer in the 2025 offseason with Flores, a former Northern Arizona quarterback. The junior has just 838 passing yards through two years with the Lumberjacks.

The team has yet to work out its passing game, but has found success on the ground. However, they figure to lose some momentum against a gritty Michigan defense that is allowing just 2.7 yards per carry thus far.