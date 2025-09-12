True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has now played two games with the Michigan football team, and there have been ups and downs. Underwood looked great in a Week 1 win vs. New Mexico, but the offense struggled in Week 2 vs. Oklahoma. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has a lot of talent to work with, and he has liked what he has seen from his QB so far.

With any true freshman, there are going to be some growing pains. That is the case with Bryce Underwood, but he hasn’t made the typical mistakes that freshman QBs make. He will continue to get better, but so far, he has been good.

“I think he's off to a good start overall,” Chip Lindsey said, according to an article from 247Sports. “The first game we got him into a good rhythm, and I think that's what didn't happen the other night when you talk about offense and rhythm and all those things. And I think there's a lot of ways that affect rhythm, whether it's – sometimes it's penalties, sometimes it's – either way it's negative plays. We didn't have a ton of penalties the other night, but we did have some missed opportunities because we just didn't get some things communicated. And that happens sometimes against a good opponent on the road.”

One major positive so far for Underwood is that he hasn’t turned the ball over. That is usually the main issue with young QBs, so that has been good to see.

“I like where Bryce is. One of the things we talked about was taking care of the football,” Lindsey continued. “He's done that. He's been very, very good with his hand, keeping two hands on it in the pocket, not throwing it into a lot of traffic. So that's good. But lots to build off of out of that game, and hopefully a lot to learn from.”

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football team have one more non-conference game this weekend before Big Ten play begins the following week. The Wolverines will be hosting Central Michigan on Saturday.