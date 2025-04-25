The Michigan football team ended up having three players drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and defensive tackle Mason Graham was the first one off the board. The Cleveland Browns originally had the second overall pick in the draft, but they fell back to #5 after making a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Browns took Graham with the fifth pick, and fans from the state of Ohio had to be a bit conflicted because of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Michigan-Ohio State is the biggest rivalry in college football, and arguably in all of sports as well. While Mason Graham played for the Wolverines, he had a lot of success against the Buckeyes. Michigan has won the last four meetings between the two bitter rivals, and Graham has played in the last three.

Graham has Ohio State's number, and he always will. Ohio State fans didn't like him while he played for Michigan, but Buckeyes that cheer for the Browns are going to have to change their tune as they can't argue against his talent.

After the Browns made the selection, the Michigan football social team saw a perfect opportunity to poke fun at Ohio State, and they did just that.

“Mason Graham is already used to making big plays in the state of Ohio 😉,” the Wolverines said in a social media post.

Not only is Graham 3-0 against the Buckeyes, but two of those wins came on the road, so he is 2-0 in Columbus. Ohio State was expected to win both of those games, but the Wolverines had other plans.

The most recent win for Graham and Michigan was certainly the most surprising as the Wolverines were 20-point underdogs heading into the 2024 edition of The Game. No one gave Michigan a chance heading into it, but a huge game from Graham and the entire defense helped the Wolverines earn the massive upset win.

Now, Graham is going from Michigan to Ohio as he is taking his talents to the Browns. A lot of Ohio State fans root for the Cleveland teams, and they are going to be happy to see Graham wreak havoc on the opposition instead of their own team this time around.

Day one of the 2025 NFL Draft was a good one for Mason Graham and the Michigan football team as they tied the school record for most first-round draft picks in one draft with three. There are more Michigan stars that will be drafted on day two.