The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. However, almost as soon as they were on the clock, the front office traded the pick back to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the No. 5 pick. Reports indicate that the team had a chance to trade back again, but the franchise made a final decision on who to draft instead.

With the No. 5 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Michigan Wolverines' defensive tackle Mason Graham. The 21-year-old defensive lineman is expected to start alongside superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett, giving Cleveland a monster of a defensive front that should give opposing offenses headaches.

Right before the pick was made, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Browns were offered deals to trade back the No. 5 selection. Rapoport didn't reveal which teams called Cleveland for the pick, but it sounds like there was more than one.

“With the Cleveland Browns next at five, my understanding is they got several calls from teams about potentially trading back.”

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Browns had the option to trade out of No. 5… but stuck with the top DL in the draft. pic.twitter.com/kRmUWSV5nZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ultimately, the Browns did not trade back. The front office acquired a solid defensive tackle who has been viewed as a Top 5 selection throughout much of the draft process. Graham played his entire collegiate career at Michigan and proved to be a difference-maker throughout. He served as a starter each season and ended the 2024-25 campaign with 45 combined tackles (23 solo), seven tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Although speculation is that the roster would largely benefit from improving the offensive side of the ball, the Browns' front office felt they couldn't miss out on Graham. The good news is that Cleveland owns the No. 33 overall pick of the NFL Draft, which is the first selection in the second round.

The team could choose to go offense there, as many believe the Browns could be in the mix for a quarterback. We'll know who they take on Day 2 on Friday at 7 p.m. EST. The event can be watched on ESPN, ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.